Israel to Leave UNESCO Over ‘Systematic Attacks’

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 5:29 pm |

The facade of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel has announced it is leaving UNESCO citing the U.N. cultural agency’s “systematic attacks” on the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nachshon said Friday that the decision was based on the organization’s “attempts to disconnect Jewish history from the land of Israel.” He said the official letter of departure will be submitted before the year’s end and that Israel will leave the organization by the end of 2018.

Earlier this year the U.S said it will withdraw from UNESCO, also at that time, citing similar reasons.

Israel has long complained of perceived anti-Israel bias within the U.N., where Israel and its allies are far outnumbered by Arab countries and their supporters.

Recent resolutions by the organization outraged many Israelis who viewed them as diminishing the deep Jewish ties to Yerushalayim and Mearas Hamachpeilah in Chevron.