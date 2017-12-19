Motorcycle-Ramming Terrorist Gets 15 Years in Prison

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 9:05 am |

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Yerushalayim District Court on Tuesday imposed a 15-year sentence on Morad Rajibi, an Arab resident of the city who attempted to carry out a terror attack last October. In the attack, Rajibi injured one person when he drove into a crowd and then attempted to stab another person.

Rajibi, 21, was convicted on charges of attempted murder after he admitted carrying out the attack.

After soldiers arrested Ahad Temimi, the Arab teen who was filmed slapping an IDF soldier in the face early Tuesday, the IDF picked up Temimi’s mother for questioning as well, family members said. Ahad Temimi and a friend of hers were seen cursing, kicking and slapping two IDF officers in a demonstration that took place in the village on Friday. The footage and images of the confrontation that were released Tuesday shocked Israelis, with many criticizing soldiers for not responding more forcefully, while many others blamed the army for allowing soldiers to be placed in a situation like that without giving them the means to defend themselves.

Many of the critics, such as MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) laid the blame on the army’s leaders, who instituted a code of ethics that he said was “minimizing the Israeli ability to instill fear in our enemies, stripping them of their effectiveness as a fighting force. These images are being viewed not just by Arabs in Judea and Samaria, but by our enemies in Gaza and Iran, as well as in the rest of the world. I call on Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkott to act immediately to provide support for our soldiers in the field and to order them to ensure that such confrontations end in a difficult and painful way for our enemies.”

Commenting on the incident, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that it was important to have a code of ethics that respected the human image, but that “treating people in a humanitarian manner cannot come in place of enabling the army to instill fear in Israel’s enemies. The IDF is the world’s most humanitarian army, but we must not allow this to override our image of strength and power. Anyone who causes trouble in the day, will be arrested at night, as happened last night, and this is an important message. They will not escape from what they deserve to get for their actions,” he added.