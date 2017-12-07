IDF Retaliates with Tank Fire for Gaza Rockets; No Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

In response to rocket fire earlier on Thursday evening, the IDF fired on Hamas targets in central Gaza.

Two rockets launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip triggered air raid alarms in the area of the southern city of Sderot at approximately 7 p.m. local time.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported, as the projectiles fell short inside the Palestinian enclave.

An Israeli tank returned fire.

There was no initial claim of responsibility from any militant groups in the Gaza Strip for the launchings.