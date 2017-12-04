Building Collapses in Beitar Illit, 6 Injured, Others Trapped

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 4, 2017 at 12:14 pm |

The collapse of a three-story building in Beitar Ilit has injured six people and left several others trapped in the rubble, according to media reports on Monday.

Magen David Adom medic Netanael Rabbi rushed to the scene of the construction site on Baba Sali Street to help, later describing what he found: “There was a mess, and we started pulling out the construction workers from the rubble. I saw that 5 of them are injured. The were conscious, but with wounds.

“The MDA personnel who arrived at the scene treated them and then rushed them to the hospital,” he said.

They were reportedly in light to moderate condition. A 22-year-old worker was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim; the five others were taken by Red Crescent ambulances to Palestinian Authority hospitals.

As of last report, rescue workers were still trying to locate and extricate those who were trapped in the collapsed materials.