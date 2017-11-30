Jordanian Source: Israel’s Embassy Can’t Reopen Before Legal Action Against Guard

AMMAN (Reuters) -

Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 10:18 am |

Security personnel outside the Israeli embassy in Amman in July. (Reuters/ Stringer)

Jordan will not allow Israel to reopen its embassy in Amman until it has launched legal proceedings against an Israeli security guard who shot dead two Jordanian citizens in July, a Jordanian diplomatic source said on Thursday.

Israel must also be able to assure its Arab neighbor that “justice has been served” in the case, the source added.

The embassy was closed shortly after Israel hastily repatriated the guard under diplomatic immunity to prevent Jordanian authorities from interrogating him and taking any legal action against him. The Israeli ambassador and embassy staff were pulled out.

Israeli sources said on Wednesday they were planning to replace Ambassador Einat Schlein at the Amman embassy in an effort to improve ties. However they did not address the long-standing Jordanian demand to take legal action against the security guard.