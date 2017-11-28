Pence: Trump Actively Considering Embassy Move to Yerushalayim As Deadline Nears

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm |

Vice President Mike Pence. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

President Donald Trump is actively considering “when and how” to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Yerushalayim, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

Pence made the comment in remarks at Israel’s Mission to the United Nations at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the United Nations’ vote calling for the establishment of the state of Israel.

“Israel didn’t need a resolution to call for its existence, because its right to exist is self- evident, and timeless,” he said. “Israel is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people.”

In the keynote speech, Pence underscores U.S. support for Israel, asserting that ties between the two countries have never been stronger than under the Trump administration.

As President Trump says, “If the world knows nothing else, let them know this: America stands with Israel,” he says. “Under our administration, America will always stand with Israel.”

Trump has pledged to move the U.S. Embassy to Yerushalayim, but in June he signed a waiver to keep it in Tel Aviv. He is facing a new deadline in early December on whether to extend the waiver again, a practice that his predecessors used to avoid inflaming tensions in the Middle East.

