Another Teen Stabber Terrorist Arrested at Me’aras Hamachpelah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 27, 2017 at 3:36 am |

The knife that police caught near Me’aras Hamachpelah, Monday. (Police Spokesman)

Border Guards on Monday prevented a stabbing attack at the entrance to Me’aras Hamachpelah. Officers arrested an Arab teen who arrived at the entrance to the site and refused to submit to a security check. A subsequent search yielded a large knifes the 16-year-old terrorist apparently planned to use in a terror attack. The terrorist was taken into custody and questioned.

This was the second teen would-be stabber terrorist arrested at the holy site in the space of less than 24 hours. A 17-year-old Arab teen with a knife was arrested at Me’aras Hamachpelah Sunday afternoon, after security forces saw him acting in a suspicious manner.

Terrorists on Sunday night fired at an IDF outpost next to the town of Psagot in Binyamin, which is adjacent to Ramallah. The shots were fired from a passing vehicle. There were no injuries to IDF soldiers, or damage to property. IDF soldiers began a search for the terrorists.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 18 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.