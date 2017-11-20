Continued Tefilos Urged for Vizhnitzer Rebbe

NEW YORK -

Monday, November 20, 2017 at 9:56 pm |

Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan decided on Monday evening to put the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, back on a respirator, and plan to perform a tracheotomy in the coming days. The Rebbe, who has been hospitalized since Thursday, had been weaned off the machine on Sunday morning after being connected to it on Shabbos. The Rebbe is B”H fully alert and communicating with family members and gabbaim.

The latest developments came as Vizhniter chassidim celebrated the chasunah of two of the Rebbe’s great-grandchildren.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.