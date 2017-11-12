Netanyahu to Face Questions in Submarine Case 3000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 12:16 pm |

After a four-hour interrogation of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last Thursday, police officials said on Sunday that more questions will be asked in reference to a case that was not covered during that session.

Next time, they said, he will be asked about the ongoing investigation into suspected corruption in the purchase of German-made submarines, also known as Case 3000. Thursday’s session focused on Case 1000 and Case 2000, about alleged illegal gifts he received, and improper meddling in local media coverage of his government, respectively.

While Netanyahu is not a suspect in Case 3000, police believe that he might be able to provide information about the roles of his close associates in the sub affair, including attorney David Shimron and Yitzhak Molcho, who just resigned as the prime minister’s special representative.

Police said that Netanyahu would need to be questioned in order to “clarify” a few matters.