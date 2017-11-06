Netanyahu Pledges NIS 200M for Yehudah and Shomron Bypass Roads

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10:36 am |

A bus stop at Shilo, in the Shomron. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu pledged NIS 200 million ($57 million) Monday for the construction and completion of bypass roads in Yehudah and Shomron.

At the Knesset, facing bereaved families of individuals killed in terror attacks in Yehudah and Shomron, Netanyahu assured them the government was committed to improving the roads, as well as the lighting and cellular coverage there to help prevent such attacks.

“We have a clear commitment to solve or help solve the problem of the bypass roads in Yehudah and Shomron,” he said. “I come now from a meeting with the finance minister and we decided together to immediately allocate 200 million shekels to paving roads… We’re not just talking, we’re doing. Our actions are consistent, systematic and determined.”

He said he planned to budget another NIS 600 million ($170 million) for further improvements. Residents of Yehudah and Shomron have been demanding the improved infrastructure for some time, protesting outside Netanyahu’s residence against what they called a cavalier approach to their safety.