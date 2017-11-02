Times of Israel Hacked by Turkish Group

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 4:56 pm |

The Times of Israel website was put out of operation on Thursday by Turkish hackers, The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

The site’s usual Israel-related news disappeared on Thursday morning, replaced by an image of children waving a Turkish flag and a line that apparently vowed to protect “Palestine” and Gaza.

The page was signed by the group Akincilar, which hacked several Dutch websites earlier this year, apparently prompted by diplomatic tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands over President Recep Erdogan’s controversial referendum win.

The Times said it was “working to restore normal service as soon as possible,” but as of Thursday evening it was still down.

Founding editor David Horovitz said that he could not comment on the incident until it was fully resolved.