U.S. Envoys Visit Palestinian Official After Surgery

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 5:39 pm |

Palestinian Authority member Saeb Erekat at the Haaretz and New Israel Fund conference in Roosevelt Hotel, NYC, in 2015. (Amir Levy/Flash90)

Trump administration envoys Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt paid a get-well call on Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat after he underwent surgery in the United States, The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

Erekat had a lung transplant operation at a hospital in Fairfax, Virginia, late last month. It was reportedly successful and he is responding well, said PLO envoy to the U.S. Husam Zomlot, who also was in attendance.

A White House official confirmed the visit. “They went to visit him to see how he was feeling after surgery and to show support to Saeb, his wife and his son,” the official said.

The Palestinians posted a photo and the official PA news site Wafa said that Erekat thanked them for “the kind gesture.”