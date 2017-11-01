Bedouin Shot at Sinai Border Recognized as Terror Victim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 4:52 am |

An armored Israeli military vehicle drives along Israel’s border with Egypt’s Sinai peninsula. (Reuters/Amir Cohen/Files)

On Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said that Rami Namer Abu Amar, who was killed in a shooting incident last October at the Sinai border, would be recognized as a victim of a terror attack. The declaration makes his family eligible for assistance and benefits given to such families. Abu Amar, a 15-year-old resident of the Bedouin town of Rahat, was part of a crew working to build the Sinai border fence. He was riding in a vehicle that apparently accidentally had crossed the border, and was shot at by an unidentified assailant. He later died of his wounds.

It was not clear if the shooter was from Egyptian security forces or one of the terror groups that are concentrated throughout the region. Sky News quoted an Egyptian security official as saying that the shots had been fired by a border defense officer, who thought that he was shooting at border smugglers.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 17 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.