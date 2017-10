YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 30, 2017 at 6:32 pm |

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon leads a Kulanu faction meeting at the Knesset on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The minimum monthly wage in Israel will rise to 5,300 shekels following a unanimous vote in the Knesset on Monday night. The minimum wage had previously been 5,000 shekels.

The measure passed with 59 votes in favor and none opposed.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon welcomed the passage of the bill, thanking “my friends from the coalition and the opposition.”