Bar Ilan Apologizes for Hijab Incident

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm |

Bar Ilan University has apologized to a Muslim student who was ejected from a classroom for refusing to remove her hijab and ordered the lecturer in the incident to apologize as well.

The incident occurred during a class at Bar Ilan’s Department of Middle Eastern Studies. The lecturer asked her to remove the Muslim headcovering, and when she refused to do so, told her to leave the room, according to Channel 2 News on Sunday.

The teacher reportedly apologized to the student afterwards; but the university administration was apparently not satisfied. She will be required to apologize to the student in front of the class, according to the report.

Bar Ilan University said in a statement: “The lecturer’s behavior is unacceptable and completely at odds with the university’s values. The university administration has apologized to the student and the lecturer has been severely reprimanded. The university regrets this unfortunate incident [in a place which is supposed] to be a bridge which unites all parts of Israeli society.”