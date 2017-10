EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) -

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:40 am |

A sheriff’s office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

The Harford County Sheriff Office’s tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

Some schools in Edgewood have been put on modified lockdown due to the shooting.

According to local news, the shooter is on the loose.