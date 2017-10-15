Two Rockets Fired Into Southern Israel From Sinai

Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 4:44 pm |

A Code Red alert siren was heard on Sunday evening in the Eshkol Regional Council near Gaza, apparently set off by two rockets fired at southern Israel from the Sinai Peninsula.

The IDF, which was investigating the incident, said it was likely the work of an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries or damage were reported.

A military spokesperson said they were still looking for the rockets.

On Sunday, members of the IS carried out multiple attacks on six Egyptian checkpoints near the border, killing at least three soldiers.