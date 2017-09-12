Third Knife Terrorist in a Week Caught at Me’aras Hamachpelah

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 3:27 am |

The knife police found on the wannabe terrorist, near Me’aras Hamachpelah, Tuesday morning. (Police Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers early Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old terrorist who was carrying a knife near Me’aras Hamachpelah. The terrorist raised suspicions among soldiers, who searched him and found the knife under his shirt. The terrorist was arrested without incident and is being questioned by security officials. Security officials said this was the third such incident in the past six days.

IDF soldiers early Tuesday discovered and dismantled two weapons caches in the Arab town of Uka in the Jordan Valley. Dozens of weapons and associated materials, including ammunition, were removed from the houses. The residents of the houses were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 18 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomeon. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.