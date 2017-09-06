Munich Memorial Marks 1972 Olympics Attack on Israeli Team

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 7:31 am |

President Reuven Rivlin speaks during the opening of “The Munich 1972 Massacre Memorial” dedicated to the 1972 Olympic attack in Munich, Germany, Wednesday. (Reuters/Michaela Rehle)

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Victims of the attack on the Israeli team at the 1972 Olympic Games were remembered by Germany and Israel on Wednesday with a memorial, following a long campaign by their relatives.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin attended the inauguration of the “Munich 1972 massacre memorial” at Munich’s Olympic Park, 45 years after the attack by Palestinian terrorists.

Members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage on Sept. 5, 1972 at the poorly secured athletes village by Palestinians from the Black September group.

Eleven Israelis and one German police officer were killed after a stand-off at the village and then a nearby airfield, as police rescue efforts failed.

“We could not prevent their deaths, that is why we want to give you this place of remembrance,” Bavarian state minister for culture, Ludwig Spaenle, told a small crowd that included relatives of the victims.

“This is a milestone … giving the life story of the victims and their families,” he said after each of the names of the eleven Israelis and the one German police officer were read out.