Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 7:37 pm |

Sharks swim in a basement swimming pool last month in LaGrangeville, NY. (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter above-ground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark. All the sharks were two to four feet long.