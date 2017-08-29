First Barak-8 Missile Manufactured in India Presented to Indian Navy

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 10:09 am |

INS Kolkata firing a Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) in a December 2015 trial. The firing trial of the LRSAM was jointly carried out by the Indian Navy, the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries.

YERUSHALAYIM - The first long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM), the Barak-8 naval air defense system, jointly developed by Israel and India was handed over to the Indian Navy on Tuesday at a ceremony in Hyderabad, India.

The LRSAM is jointly developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in close collaboration with the Israel Aircraft Industry (IAI).

India’s Defense Minister Arun Jaitley praised the delivery of the new missile, acknowledging that it marked a turning point for India’s defense capabilities. “This is an historical day for India, in which our navy becomes the proud owners of one of the most sophisticated systems in the world,” said Jaitley. “This system will help the Indian Navy protect our country.”

Boaz Levi, IAI’s executive vice president and general manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group who was at the ceremony, noted that “the delivery of the first missile manufactured in India to India’s defense arms is a technological dream come true.

“It is another exciting step in the many-years teamwork between IAI, India’s government and other partners and one that reflects a technological and engineering effort of the highest level,” Levi said.

The LRSAM project is part of a large-scale procurement program by the Indian government. As part of the Indian government’s “make it in India” policy, serial production lines have been established in India for the missiles, together with Rafael and India’s Baharat Dynamic Company.

As part of the activity on the local assembly line, missile parts manufactured in Israel are sent to India. These are incorporated with other parts manufactured in India to create a complete missile.

The LRSAM is an advanced air and missile defense system, a unique joint development by IAI and India’s DRDO in collaboration with IAI subsidiary ELTA, RAFAEL and various Indian companies.

In recent years, IAI has signed several deals for air and missile defense systems from the Barak-8 family to India, including deals to the tune of $2.5 billion in recent months.