One Injured in Sha’ar Shechem Stabbing Attack

Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 8:49 pm |

Israeli border police on guard at Sha’ar Shechem in the Old City. (Hadas Parush/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - One person was lightly injured in a terror stabbing attack outside Sha’ar Shechem (Damascus Gate) in Yerushalayim Shabbos afternoon. A female Arab terrorist wildly wielded a knife, striking out at anyone in her vicinity, with several people managing to avoid her attacks. Security footage released by police shows that she had attempted to stab a chareidi man before stabbing another man.

She managed to reach a 31-year-old man, a Christian Arab who worked in the area, and lightly wounded him before she was arrested. The terrorist is a 29-year-old mother of five from a Yerushalayim Arab neighborhood. Police raided her house and seized documents and a computer Motzoei Shabbos.

The attack occurred on Sultan Suleiman Street, the same street where Border Police officer Hadas Malka, Hy”d, was stabbed to death in June.

On Friday, police announced that they had in custody two brothers from Umm el-Faham who had been organizing a cell of the Islamic State among Israeli Arabs. The two, Mahmoud and Na’im Jabbarin, were arrested last month in a joint investigation by police, the IDF and Shin Bet, it was released for publication Friday. The pair are being charged with illegally holding weapons and conspiring with foreign terror agents.

Mahmoud Jabbarin, 25, was set to leave Israel for IS controlled territory in Syria. He was to bring with him donations he had gathered from among Israeli Arabs, while his younger brother, 20, remained behind organizing a local IS cell. In a statement, the Shin Bet said that “at this time, when the Islamic State appears to be in retreat and under stress on many fronts, the group still seeks to portray a positive image in order to recruit new members.”