IDF Again Confiscates Cash, Cars From Terrorists

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 3:41 am

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli security forces are stepping up their campaign of confiscating money and goods “awarded” the families of terrorists who attack Israelis. On Sunday night, IDF soldiers in the Gush Etzion region seized large amounts of cash and several vehicles that had been provided to numerous families in the area who had family members who had participated in terror attacks.

IDF troops overnight Motzoei Shabbos confiscated cash and a car from the family of one of the terrorists who had killed Eitam and Naama Henkin H”yd on Chol Hamoed Sukkos in 2015.

The items confiscated were worth tens of thousands of shekels, and were acquired by the family from money they received from terrorist organizations and the Palestinian Authority as a payment for the terrorist act of their son. The money was set to be used to rebuild the family house that the IDF tore down after the terror attack, the army said. The Henkins were murdered in a shooting attack on the road between Itamar and Elon Moreh in Shomron on October 1, 2015. IDF troops several days later arrested five terrorists, who under questioning admitted that they had planned and participated in the murders. Eitam Henkin was killed as he protected his four children in the back seat.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.