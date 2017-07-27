Scaramucci Reports More Than $50M in Assets

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 7:03 pm |

Anthony Scaramucci at a press briefing at the White House last Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK (AP) - New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci owns property and businesses worth more than $50 million, according to his federal financial disclosure report filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

The biggest source of his wealth was an ownership stake in investment fund SkyBridge Capita: He took in nearly $10 million in salary and other income from SkyBridge. The fund is in the process of being sold.

The financial disclosure also shows that Scaramucci earned $88,461 as a contributor to Fox Business News.

Scaramucci owns several residential properties and businesses. A stake in a major sports team and property in the Hamptons on Long Island are each worth at least $1 million.