Police Video Catches Al-Aksa Terrorists Smuggling Guns Into Mosque

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Every step of the terrorists in last Friday’s lethal attack on Har Habayis was captured on police security cameras, in footage released on Thursday.

The video traces the movements of the three gunmen and an accomplice, from their arrival at Herod’s Gate to smuggling weapons into the Al-Aqsa Mosque to later running out of the mosque and shooting two policemen.

At the gate, one of the attackers was stopped and questioned after apparently arousing the suspicion of a police officer before being eventually allowed to enter the site.

The video revealed for the first time that the three men had an accomplice, who carried in the guns concealed in a backpack. The latter, who departed the site alone, was subsequently apprehended, according to Channel 2.

In effect, it also refuted earlier reports that Wakf officials had helped the terrorists smuggle the weapons into the Al-Aqsa Mosque prior to the attack. The video confirms the initial police assessment that the assailants brought the weapons into the mosque themselves with the help of an accomplice.

“This is all the footage and information available at this stage of the investigation,” said police spokesperson Mickey Rosenfeld.

The Arab-Israeli gunmen were identified as Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Jabarin, 29; Muhammad Hamad Abdel Latif Jabarin, 19; and Muhammad Ahmed Mafdal Jabarin, 19. The accomplice has not yet been identified.