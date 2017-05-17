Israel Braces for Huge Trump Convoy

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 3:38 pm |

President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One last month. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - While political issues have been making headlines ahead of President Trump’s visit to Israel, the sheer logistics of the visit is getting a share of the local media coverage, as well.

When President Trump lands at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, he will not be alone. Not only does he come in Air Force One — a highly customized Boeing 747-200B — with the immediate presidential entourage, he comes in two Air Force Ones.

Besides that, a huge air convoy of some 40 transport planes carrying everything that a 21st century American president needs to travel in security and comfort.

More than 25 gigantic Boeing C-17s are coming, plus two C-5’s to provide the delegation with a full complement of helicopters, armored vehicles and an immense cargo of logistical paraphernalia.

Included will be a steel-plated limousine nicknamed ‘The Beast’ (actually, a small fleet of “beasts”) to take the president around. Its state-of-the-art security features a seal to protect passengers in the event of a biological or chemical attack.

Upon President Trump’s arrival on Monday morning, an official welcoming ceremony will require Ben Gurion Airport to suspend departures and landings for about half an hour. The airport authority says that flight scheduling have already taken the ceremony into account, and no delays are expected.