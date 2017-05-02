Preparations for Lag BaOmer Reach Conclusion

YERUSHALAYIM - Thousands of police officers and volunteers will be on hand to maintain security and direct traffic, to make access to the site as easy as possible while minimizing disruption to the daily routine of local residents. Police will stay on until the celebrations, which begin Motzei Shabbos Parashas Emor, are over by the following evening.

Priority will be given to public transportation — buses and minibuses — under the direction of the Ministry of Transportation. The number of bus operating will be increased to handle the unusual load in addition to regular service in the country.

The participants in the celebration at Meron will be brought from cities and towns across the country to designated terminal points near the holy site.

Access will be granted only to buses and minibuses.

Buses from areas near Meron will depart one hour after Shabbos ends. Buses from cities further away will leave two hours after Shabbos ends.

A color code will be employed as in past years for the convenience of visitors. Four colors — red, yellow, blue and green — will be used to indicate the different parking areas for different sectors of the public. Passenger tickets will be color-coded to match the terminals.

Yellow will be for buses arriving from distant communities; blue for buses arriving from places near Meron; red to indicate for shuttles; green for the new Boyan terminal.

Shuttle passengers will disembark at the traffic circle at the entrance to Meron, and the bus passengers will go to the green gate.

“Non-organized transport” will arrive first to the far parking areas (Ain Hozim and Farud) — color red.

All the passengers from both of these parking areas will take shuttles from there to the disembarkation point at the traffic circle at the entrance to Meron.

Passengers with blue or yellow tickets should proceed to the blue or yellow terminals.

For the return trip: Passengers with red tickets who got off at the entrance to Meron should board buses at the same place they arrived to return to the distant cities. Passengers bearing green tickets should likewise board buses where they arrived initially by the green gate.

This year, for the first time, buses running from Tzefas to Meron will operate from four collection points, to be announced.