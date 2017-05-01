NYC Ferry Service Launches With Queens, East River Routes

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City has launched its new ferry service.
The NYC Ferry service started Monday with a Rockaway route. The area got priority because residents there have some of the city’s longest commutes.
The launch also included a previously existing East River route with refurbished ferries.
NYC Ferry will get a South Brooklyn route on June 1. An Astoria route begins in August, followed by Lower East Side and Bronx routes in 2018. An estimated 4.6 million passengers a year are expected to use the ferries, which will cut travel times by as much as two-thirds.
A ride costs $2.75, the same as the subway, and includes transfers. The ferries accept MetroCards.
The ferries are wi-fi capable, and will serve snacks and alcoholic beverages.