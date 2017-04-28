Yahrtzeit of the Rebbe Reb Yeshayah’le Kerestirer Marked in Bodrogkeresztúr, Hungary

The yahrtzeit of the Rebbe Reb Yeshayah’le of Kerestir, zy”a, will be marked on Shabbos, 3 Iyar. Marking the yahrtzeit, many traveled to daven at his kever in Bodrogkeresztúr (Kerestir). A large crowd will be spending Shabbos near the kever. (Chadashot24)
Outside the Ohel. (Chadashot24)
A view of the Ohel. (Chadashot24)

 