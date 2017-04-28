Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
ב' אייר תשע"ז - י״ז בעומר
| Friday, April 28, 2017
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Community
Yahrtzeit of the Rebbe Reb Yeshayah’le Kerestirer Marked in Bodrogkeresztúr, Hungary
Yahrtzeit of the Rebbe Reb Yeshayah’le Kerestirer Marked in Bodrogkeresztúr, Hungary
Friday, April 28, 2017 at 5:09 am |
ב' אייר תשע"ז
The
yahrtzeit
of the Rebbe Reb Yeshayah’le of Kerestir,
zy”a
, will be marked on Shabbos, 3 Iyar. Marking the
yahrtzeit,
many traveled to
daven
at his
kever
in Bodrogkeresztúr (Kerestir). A large crowd will be spending Shabbos near the
kever.
(Chadashot24)
Outside the
Ohel.
(Chadashot24)
A view of the
Ohel.
(Chadashot24)