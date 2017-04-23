U.N. Gaza Staffer Out After Allegations of Hamas Ties

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 12:39 pm |

GAZA CITY (AP) - The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says a Gaza staffer accused of being elected to a Hamas leadership position no longer works for the agency.

Agency spokesman Chris Gunness said that Suhail al-Hindi is no longer employed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency. He declined to say whether al-Hindi had quit or was fired, saying the agency doesn’t “discuss the terms of departure of individual staff members.”

In February, UNRWA suspended al-Hindi — the chairman of the agency’s Palestinian workers’ union — pending the results of an internal investigation sparked by Israeli accusations that the school principal was a member of Hamas’ new political leadership.

Al-Hindi denied links to Gaza’s rulers.