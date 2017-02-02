Vehicular Terrorist Attack North of Yerushalayim

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A vehicular attack left three people lightly injured in the town of Adam, north of Yerushalayim, on Thursday evening.

A female terrorist reportedly drove up the entrance of Adam and hit a police vehicle. Three civilians were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The terrorist was given medical aid as well.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Michael Cohen said, “When I arrived at the scene, I saw a private vehicle had rammed into a police cruiser and the gate of the town. I treated three people at the scene who all suffered from light injuries, thankfully. I joined other medical teams as we continued treatment during transport. All injured persons were transported to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Medical Center.

Under police questioning, the driver of the car confessed that it was a deliberate attack and not a traffic accident.