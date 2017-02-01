Fresh Wave of Building Announced for Yehudah and Shomron

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 2:27 pm |

Construction of new buildings in Tzur Hadassah (R) and Beitar Ilit (L), in 2015. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Israeli government declared its intention to extend construction plans for Yehudah and Shomron, including some 3,000 homes, some of them outside the main Jewish blocs, just hours before the Amona evacuation began, Tuesday night, The Times of Israel reported.

The new batch will be in addition to the announcement last week of approval for 566 housing units in east Yerushalayim and 2,500 in Yehudah and Shomron.

The Defense Ministry said that the new housing “comes as part of a return to normal life in Yehudah and Shomron, as well as conduct which provides real solutions to housing and living needs.”

On the list are Alfei Menashe (700 homes), Beitar Illit (650), Beit Arye (650), Nofim (200), Nokdim (150), Shilo (100), Karnei Shomron (100) and Metsudot Yehuda (100).

France on Wednesday condemned the building plans.

A French Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that within just a week Israeli authorities have announced the construction of a combined total of 6,000 housing units, twice the number approved during the entire previous year.