FACTBOX: Facts About the Inauguration of Donald Trump as President

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 3:57 am |

Workers install the presidential seal at the site of the Commander in Chief inaugural ball for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Thursday. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)

(Reuters) - With his left hand on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president at noon on Friday and give an address at the west front of the Capitol before leading a parade to the White House.

Here are some facts about his inauguration: