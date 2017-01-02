Trump Spokesman: President-Elect Wants More Info on Russian Hacking

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 10:13 am |

Chief Strategist & Communications Director for the RNC Sean Spicer arrives in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York, Nov. 14, 2016. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended cryptic comments by President-elect Donald Trump that he knows “things that other people don’t know” when it comes to allegations of Russian hacking.

Spicer told Fox News that Trump is getting national security briefings “on a daily basis” and “there doesn’t seem to be conclusive evidence” Russians were behind the hacking of Democratic e-mails during the election.

Spicer also dismissed on Monday a report released by the FBI and Homeland Security Department supporting the accusations against Russia, calling it a “how-to” manual on basic cybersecurity for Democrats.

In an interview on NBC, Spicer said President Barack Obama only punished Russia after Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the election and that the recent sanctions were politically motivated.