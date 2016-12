Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 8:02 am |

NEW YORK (AP) - Three people have been killed and several others wounded in a multivehicle crash in the Bronx.

WCBS reports that the accident happened at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say a tractor-trailer crashed into several cars on the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway near Jerome Avenue. They say three people were killed, two were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition and three others were being evaluated at the scene.