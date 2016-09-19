Palestinian Stabs Officers in Old City, Wounding Two

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 2:30 am |

Israeli security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack at Herod’s Gate in the Old City, Monday morning. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli police say a Palestinian terrorist stabbed two police officers near Herod’s Gate in the Old City of Yerushalayim early Monday, before troops shot and wounded him. According to a statement released by Yerushalayim police, the terrorist followed the two officers from the Damascus Gate, drawing his knife when he closed in on his victims near Herod’s Gate.

The terrorist stabbed two officers in the upper body repeatedly. The male officer managed to open fire at the terrorist, shooting and neutralizing him.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says a female police officer, in her 20s, was stabbed in the neck and badly wounded while a male officer, in his 40s, was moderately injured. The female officer was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, while the male officer was taken to Hadasah Ein Kerem Hospital. Samri says the terrorist is in his 20s and from east Yerushalayim. He was in a critical state.

Monday’s incident follows a weekend surge in Palestinian terror attacks that shattered weeks of relative calm.

Overnight Sunday, IDF troops raided several Arab villages in Yehudah and Shomron, where weapons and money earmarked for the use of terrorists were confiscated. A total of NIS 130,000 that was to be used to fund terror attacks was discovered, the army said. In the village of Bani Na’im, soldiers discovered a printing press which was used to produce publications designed to incite locals against Israel.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.