IDF Arrests Gaza Sailors, Seizes Vessel

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 2:52 am |

Palestinian fishermen are seen off the coast in the port of Gaza City in 2008. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Gaza sources said Monday that Israeli naval officers had arrested two people on a fishing boat that had sailed from Gaza City. The fishing boat had veered out of the area that Gaza fishing boats are allowed to traverse. The boat was confiscated as well. Israeli soldiers suspected that it was being used to smuggle illicit goods into Gaza.

Last Thursday, Gaza Arab terrorists fired at an Israeli Navy ship as it interdicted fishing boats off the coast of Gaza. The fishing boat had strayed out of the territorial waters of Gaza where fishing is permitted. Soldiers called on the boat to pull back, but they refused. Israeli ships surrounded the boat and began escorting it back to shore. Shots were then fired from the shore at the Israeli ship. Soldiers returned fire. No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident, but one of the crew of the boat was. He was taken for medical treatment in Israel. The boat was released when it was returned to the permissible area for fishing.

Arabs threw stones at an Israeli vehicle near the Hawara checkpoint in Shomron Sunday. A female driver was not injured, but her vehicle was damaged. The area around the checkpoint is a frequent flashpoint for Arab riots, IDF officials said.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 2 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.