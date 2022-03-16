Community Megillah Reading at Kever of Mordechai and Esther Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 1:14 pm | Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 1:14 pm | Iranian Chief Rabbi Yehuda Gerami reciting the megillah at the kever of Mordechai and Esther in Hamedan, Iran. Photos and video courtesy of Rabbi Yehuda Gerami https://images.hamodia.com/hamod-uploads/2022/03/16131412/WhatsApp-Video-2022-03-16-at-12.51.41-PM.mp4 WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous Next Related Bus Strike: Week-Three Transportation Update Gross Brothers Out of Danger Thousands Attend Emotional Levayah of Habachur Aaron Sofer, z”l Report: Young Jews Face Harassment in Europe; Still Express Their Jewish Identity Yeshiva Darchei Torah Suspends In-Person Learning Due to COVID Infections