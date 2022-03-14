Insects Found in Some B&G Gherkins Pickles

Several lots of B&G Gherkins pickles have been found to be infested, according to an alert issued by the Stark-K.
The affected lots identified so far are:
#25021 – Best By Feb 25 2023
#09031 – Best By Mar 09 2023
#24861 – Best By Jun 24 2023
The Star-K says these lots should not be used. It is unclear at this time how many other lots may be affected, and the Star-K will issue updated alerts as warranted.
In the meantime, other lots should slice open each gherkin to check for possible infestation.
Anyone discovering infestation in a lot not referenced above is requested to contact info@star-k.org and share the lot number and Best By information noted on the lid, as well as a photograph.
Photos courtesy of Star-K