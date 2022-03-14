Insects Found in Some B&G Gherkins Pickles

Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:40 pm |

Several lots of B&G Gherkins pickles have been found to be infested, according to an alert issued by the Stark-K.

The affected lots identified so far are:

#25021 – Best By Feb 25 2023

#09031 – Best By Mar 09 2023

#24861 – Best By Jun 24 2023

The Star-K says these lots should not be used. It is unclear at this time how many other lots may be affected, and the Star-K will issue updated alerts as warranted.

In the meantime, other lots should slice open each gherkin to check for possible infestation.

Anyone discovering infestation in a lot not referenced above is requested to contact info@star-k.org and share the lot number and Best By information noted on the lid, as well as a photograph.

Photos courtesy of Star-K