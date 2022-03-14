Cabinet Rift Over Ukraine Refugee Policy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 14, 2022 at 3:09 pm |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting on Monday. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool)

A rift in the Israeli Cabinet over Ukrainian refugee policy roiled a special meeting of ministers on Monday, as they attempted to thrash out the parameters of absorbing thousands of people fleeing the fighting.

Disagreements over how many refugees the country should or can take in flared into a politically charged donnybrook complete with charges of racism and hypocrisy.

At the center of the discussion was Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked’s decision to set a limit of 25,000 on refugees not eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return. The quota provoked angry protests, including a petition to the High Court to strike it down which was backed by the Ukraine government.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday called for raising that cap, though he was not ready to pick a number. Subsequently, Shaked announced that a refugee with a close relative in the country would not be included in the 25,000, effectively raising the number, though it was unclear by how much.

But that has not satisfied the critics, who continue to call for a broader opening of the immigration gates. The debate broke down roughly along ideological lines, with right-wing ministers defending the policy, left-wing colleagues demanding a revision.

“Enough with the self-flagellation. We are going above and beyond what any country that does not border Ukraine has done,” said Agriculture Minister Oded Forer, according to a media leak from the meeting.

“That’s correct,” said Shaked. “The government and the ministers should boast and praise the absorption operation. There is no other country that is absorbing immigrants at such a scale.”

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman answered the critics by noting European hypocrisy: “When Israel was under fire, we did not see Europe speak out in our favor.”

Yet, on Sunday Liberman said that Israel should take in anyone who wants to come here while the Russian invasion continues to rage.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads Shaked’s Yamina party, was silent on the issue until Lapid and Shaked’s statements yesterday, when he commended her for relaxing the restrictions.

Channel 12 said that Bennett did not support Shaked’s handling of the matter, and thought, like Lapid, that more Ukrainian refugees should be let in, including those ineligible under the Law of Return.

Bennett left the meeting while in progress to attend to undisclosed business.

The discussion turned ugly when Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata lambasted fellow ministers for refusing to offer the same degree of sympathy and support for Ethiopian Jews seeking to flee their war-torn country that they are now showing for Ukrainian refugees.

“This is hypocrisy of the white people. We must also work to advance the immigration of Jews from Ethiopia who are also fleeing a war,” she said the cabinet meeting, according media reports.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai responded: “How can you say such a thing? How would you react if someone said that Black people are hypocrites?”

Ministers asked Shaked for clarification of the hastily drawn up policy.

“If a refugee is a third cousin [of someone already in the country], he will not be approved,” she said.

Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin: “What does that mean? What is the policy?”

Shaked: “Grandfather — yes. Brother — yes. Third cousin — we’ll have to see what the request is.”

Elkin: What does that mean ‘we’ll have to see?’ That is not a policy. I’m totally lost. What does the policy say?”

Shaked: “We said relatives [will be allowed in].”

Elkin: “Relatives is a very broad term. It needs to be a clear policy.”

Shaked: “Nu, Elkin. Why are you doing this now?

Amid the acrimony, a rough outline of the official response to the crisis was released.

The main points included: Preparations for short-term housing solutions; rental assistance; locating facilities for temporary housing, including IDF bases that have been evacuated, alongside advancing a detailed national masterplan for temporary housing as per the various scenarios; evaluating steps to increase the supply in the housing market and the necessary legislative amendments.

The ministers also noted that municipalities will be called upon to meet “the challenges of integration in education, social services and strengthening community support will be formulated in ongoing dialogue with local authorities. The necessary assistance for olim in the framework of the services currently given to all new olim will be expanded.”