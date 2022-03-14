2 Arrested in Boro Park After Alleged Mugging With Taser

BORO PARK -

Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1:48 pm |

Police arresting the suspects. (BoroPark24.com)

Two men were arrested Monday in Boro Park after a bachur was allegedly mugged with a Taser-like device, Boro Park Shomrim told Hamodia.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at 36th Street and Tehama Street, near 12th Avenue.

A bachur was walking down the street, when a man jumped out of a minivan and demanded money. According to the bachur and a woman standing nearby who witnessed the incident, the mugger pointed what appeared to be a Taser at the bachur, who said that he didn’t have any money on him.

The mugger jumped back into the minivan and fled the scene.

The woman called Shomrim and gave a description of the vehicle and perpetrator. Shortly thereafter, a Shomrim member saw and followed the vehicle, and called police.

Police stopped the vehicle on 37th Street between 13th and 14th Avenues, and the bachur and the woman identified the passenger as the mugger. A Taser and brass knuckles were found in the vehicle, whose license plate was partially obscured.

The passenger and driver were arrested.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com