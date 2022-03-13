Yerushalayim’s Old City Walls Lit Up in Ukrainian, Russian Flags

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 5:14 pm |

The flags of the Ukraine and Russia illumine the walls of Yerushalayim’s Old City, Sunday night. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The walls of the Old City of Yerushalayim were illuminated in the colors of both the Ukrainian and Russian flags on Sunday night, in an impartial display of peacemaking.

Alongside the flags, the municipality lit up the walls with the words “Waiting for you.”

The flags of the Ukraine and Russia are screened on the walls of Yerushlayim’s Old City, Sunday night. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In a statement, the city explained: “We support a ceasefire and reaching an understanding between the sides. We would like to accept the call by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to have a diplomatic dialogue between the two countries here in Jerusalem.”

The message was consistent with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation efforts between Kyiv and Moscow, and his careful avoidance of taking sides in the conflict, even as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid again publicly condemned Russia’s actions earlier in the day.