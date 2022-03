Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 12:25 pm |

Feivy Mandel, 33, of Lakewood, was niftar in a car accident in Lakewood Wednesday morning.

The Lakewood Scoop reports that eyewitnesses say a vehicle was speeding down Route 9 when it struck Feivy’s vehicle, which was turning.

Feivy, originally from Brooklyn, was a father of five.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.