Bennett Says No to Zelenskyy Request for Military Aid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 12:55 pm |

This 2017 photo shows a German infantry soldier aiming a Panzerfaust 3 in Vaziani, Georgia, during NATO Response Force training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayley Gardner).

Israel has turned down a request from Ukraine for military aid, but Israeli-made weapons are finding their way to the war-torn country via third parties, according to media reports on Monday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declined when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked him for military aid, according to a report by the Kan public broadcaster.

Zelenskyy asked for “assistance with military implements and weapons” during a Friday phone call with Bennett, Kan said, though it did not describe the weapons.

Israel responded with what was described as “diplomatic politeness,” which meant the answer was no, in line with Israel’s policy of steering clear, as much as possible, from becoming embroiled in the conflict on Ukraine’s side, which would jeopardize delicate relations with Russia and could endanger the Jewish populations of both countries.

However, Israeli-made weapons are finding their way to Ukraine through NATO, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Panzerfaust 3-IT anti-tank weapon, produced by Germany’s Dynamit Nobel Defense, a subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense System, was said to be en route to Ukraine to replenish its dwindling stockpile.

The Netherlands announced on Sunday night that it would ship 50 Panzerfaust systems to Ukraine.

The Army Recognition website said that all the military equipment and weapons will be transported to an Eastern European country by American C-17 transport aircraft, which departed from Eindhoven airbase, and, once on the ground, will be transported by road to Ukraine.

Germany did not need to ask for Israel’s approval to transfer the weapons because the plant in Burbach was only acquired by Rafael in 2004, and Berlin had been financing the development of the weapon since it was first introduced in 1973.

Since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Israel has been exporting military products to neighboring Eastern European countries, which feel threatened by Russian aggression. In 2021, Israel’s defense exports reached $8.3 billion, with 30%t going to Europe.

A report last week said Israel stopped the U.S from transferring Israel’s Iron Dome defense system to Ukraine last year in order to avoid antagonizing Russia.

In a recent phone conversation with Putin, Bennett assured him that a planeload of supplies slated to depart from Israel to Ukraine this week would carry only humanitarian supplies, not military aid.