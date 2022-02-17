Syrian Media Accuses Israel of Targeting Site South of Damascus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 5:49 am |

Smoke rises in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 30, 2021, following what Syrian state media said was an Israeli airstrike. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Syrian media reported an airstrike near Damascus overnight Wednesday, which it attributed to Israel.

A Syrian military source told state-run SANA news agency that the IDF launched surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights, which fell near the town of Zakiya and caused property damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, a radio network affiliated with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reported explosions heard in the area of Khan al-Sheikh, located about 10 kilometers south of the capital, but the “origin of the explosion was unclear,” and Syrian air defenses were not triggered.

The Syrian opposition claimed that the Israeli airstrike focused on Iranian sites, while Saudi reports said it “focused on sites belonging to the seventh division of Assad’s army used by Hezbollah.”

Wednesday night’s attack was the fourth one attributed to Israel from the beginning of 2022.

On Jan. 31, a military source told SANA that Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of Damascus that resulted in some material damage but no casualties.

On Feb. 9, the IDF said it attacked batteries in Syria after an anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel during what state media said was an earlier strike around Damascus.