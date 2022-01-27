Ahead of Herzog Visit, US Warns Against Travel to UAE

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:29 pm |

Aftermath of attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Just days ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s trip to the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. has issued an advisory against travel to the country due to the threat of missile or drone attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

“The possibility of attacks affecting U.S. citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula remains an ongoing, serious concern,” the State Department said on Thursday. “Rebel groups operating in Yemen have stated an intent to attack neighboring countries, including the UAE, using missiles and drones. Recent missile and drone attacks targeted populated areas and civilian infrastructure.”

President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to travel to the UAE on Sunday, the first-ever official visit by an Israeli president. He is slated to meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who invited him, and other top Emirati officials during the two-day trip.

In response to a drone attack on the UAE earlier this week that killed three workers, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance” that could help to defend the country against future attacks.