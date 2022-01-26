Hospitals Urged to Facilitate Patient-Family Communication

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 6:50 pm |

WellTab volunteers suing their devices in a local health care facility. (WellTab)

The New York State Department of Health recently issued guidelines in which they encouraged hospitals and health care facilities to improve communication between patients and their families.

“Patients should be encouraged to use whatever electronic device they choose to video call friends and family, regardless of whether it is the patient’s own device (e.g., a cell phone) or a device that they receive for the purpose of improving communication (e.g., a tablet specifically designed for videotelephony),” the guidance letter of the Department of Health stated. While hospitals may prohibit the use of video cameras, patients are permitted to use their phones or tablets for communication as long as they protect the privacy of other patients and do not point the device at other patients. (The NYSDOH directive can be accessed by clicking here.)

While many health care facilities encourage this type of communication, including the prestigious hospitals of Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and Johns Hopkins in Maryland, the New York State Department of Health felt it would be advantageous to clarify the benefits of encouraging this communication and informing the hospitals of the rights of patients and their families to make use of them.

Welltab, a non profit organization which provides specially designed videotelephony devices for nearly 200 volunteers who have assisted some 15,000 patients, commended the guidance provided by the state. “Welltab applauds Governor Kathy Hochul, NYSDOH Commissioner Mary T. Bassett, Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner Kristin M. Proud and Director Stephanie Shulman for looking out for New York State patients’ nest interests, by encouraging virtual visitation to the maximum extent possible, whether it is their own device or a loaned tablet,” a Welltab executive told Hamodia.

“Patients in health care facilities spend the majority of their day alone, and communicating with their loved ones through the devices we provide helps alleviate their suffering. We thank our dedicated volunteers and donors for their continued dedication, support and hard work, which has been the driving force behind WellTab’s ability to provide lifesaving services to patients and families.”

Although the Department of Health directive has been sent to hospitals several weeks ago, some may still lack the awareness or misinterpret may the guidance. The NYSDOH may be contacted at 1-800-804-5447 or by emailing hospinfo@health.state.ny.us.