2,952 New COVID Cases, Highest Since October

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 5:08 am |

A patient diagnosed positive to COVID-19 who is hospitalized at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital coronavirus ward receives a visit from a family member at the coronavirus ward reopened on Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced the highest number of COVID-19 patients since October. 2,952 new cases were diagnosed Tuesday.

With the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country, there has been no rise in patients hospitalized in Israel. The positivity rate is 2.35% and R factor at 1.47. Some 85 patients remain in serious condition, with 38 on ventilators.

According to an update by the Health Ministry, Tzur Hadassah (near Beitar Illit) has joined the list of red cities – Rishon LeTzion and Ma’ale Adumim, and two more localities are on the verge – Yad Binyamin and Oranit.

The Knesset is currently debating a change in the rules for isolation for the vaccinated. There is agreement to accept the position of the Health Ministry that vaccinated citizens exposed to a verified patient will not be required to isolate. This agreement is a move to prevent the economy from nosediving due to the large number of quarantined.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “We are right ahead of the contagion storm – the size of which we have not seen in Israel. According to the isolation policy that is expected to be approved by the government, quarantine will not be mandated for those vaccinated – even if they are exposed to a verified patient.”