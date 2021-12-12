Liberman Tells Tourism Workers to Go Find a Job

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 4:52 pm |

Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Sunday told workers in the tourism industry, battered by air travel restrictions, to start looking for another line of work.

“As for travel agents and tour guides, it should be said: Start changing professions,” Liberman said during the weekly cabinet meeting, according to The Times of Israel.

Yoav Rotem, a tour guide, put the onus back on Liberman: “Whoever closes my workplace, and disables me — I’m not unemployed, I’m disabled. It’s him, and his government,” he told Channel 12 news.

Meanwhile, the list of banned countries was expanded to include the United Kingdom, Belgium and Denmark, the Health Ministry announced Sunday evening.

Health Ministry Nitzan Horowitz said to expect more countries to be put on the red list, but that the government does not currently plan to shut down international travel altogether.

“Whoever is planning to travel abroad at this time needs to know that, upon their return, they are likely to go into full quarantine because the country will be declared a red country,” Nachman Ash, the ministry’s director-general, said during a briefing.