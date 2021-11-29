UTJ MK Pledges to Prevent Reform Services at Kosel; European Rabbanim Address Bennett in Letter

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:38 am |

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau attends the lighting of the menorah on the first night of Chanukah at the Kosel, Sunday night. (Flash90)

United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni warned on Monday, “If MK Gilad Kariv intends to arrive at the Kosel on Rosh Chodesh [Teves], we, the UTJ MKs, will be there to stop him with our bodies.

“The holiest place for the Jewish people cannot be desecrated,” said Rabbi Gafni.

Letter of the European Rabbanim to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Meanwhile, the Rabbinical Center of Europe sent a letter signed by many local Rabbanim and community leaders to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, warning him about the implications of recognition of the Reform movement and of handing over to their movement any legitimacy at the Kosel.

“Please do not allow them to desecrate the sanctity of the holiest place to Jews,” the Rabbanim pleaded to Bennett.